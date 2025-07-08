Moraine’s new entry signage celebrates history, marks milestone

One of 33 recently installed signs that welcome people to Moraine, celebrate the city's history and mark a milestone. The new signs posted at all city entrances feature graphics incorporating the Wright Seaplane and a reference to Moraine becoming a city in 1965. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
Moraine has finished installing 33 new signs that welcome people to the city, celebrate its history and marks a recent milestone.

The new signs posted at all city entrances feature graphics incorporating the Wright Seaplane and a reference to the 60th anniversary of Moraine becoming a city.

The seaplane tribute stems from Orville Wright testing seaplanes on the Great Miami River from 1912 to 1914, flying more than 100 times between Moraine and West Carrollton, according to Wright Seaplane Base.

City Planner Nick Sorice said there have been eight different sign designs through the years.

“Signs have been erected in various years ranging from the 1990s to the 2010s,” Sorice told Dayton Daily News. “It’s nice to have a uniform design installed all at once to bring an entrance facelift to the city of Moraine.”

City branding with new entryway signage and wayfinding signage is an important part of West Carrollton’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan, he said.

“The new signs replaced pre-existing signs that were present at one time,” Sorice said. “There was original signage that was damaged and removed in the past that now has a new sign in place.”

Insignia Display Graphics in Moraine designed the signs and Wilfab Signs and Solar in Germantown installed them, he said.

Moraine City Planner Nick Sorice stands next to one of 33 recently installed signs that welcome people to Moraine, celebrate the city's history and mark a milestone. The signs incorporate the Wright Seaplane and a reference to Moraine becoming a city in 1965. CONTRIBUTED

The new signage was installed in 14 locations across the city’s eastern section on June 23 and June 24 and 19 locations in its western section on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sorice said.

The entire effort cost slightly less than $24,000 and was paid for with city funds, he said.

