More development courses open to AF Materiel Command civilians

Nearly 40 courses are available in professional military education, academic degrees, fellowships, leadership seminars or short courses, the command said.

The program provides “courses that can meet the needs of civilians on both the enterprise leader and functional expert career paths,” said Crystal Riego, civilian development lead for the command. “AFMC has the largest civilian workforce in the Air Force, and the Civilian Development program enables us to develop our employees to meet personal and command needs for the future.”

AFMC civilians competed and earned 653 program spots in the last academic year of the program. The command expects a larger number of civilians earning placement this year.

AFMC manages more than a third of the total Air Force budget, managing and dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and many other tasks.

The command is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the largest single-site employer in Ohio, with more than 32,000 military and civilian employees.

For more information on courses, visit the myPers Force Development page at https://mypers.af.mil/app/categories/c/549/p/2.