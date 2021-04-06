More Greene County vaccine appointments now available

More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available in Greene County.
Officials with Greene County Public Health announced Tuesday that a glitch in the state’s scheduling tool has been resolved and there are now more appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Russ Research Center, at 2730 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek.
These dates were previously showing up as unavailable on the state’s system.
Residents can log on to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and schedule appointments for April 7 and April 9.
For more information, please call (937) 374-5600 or email covid19@gcph.info.
Nearly a third of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
About 3.75 million people in the state have gotten their first shot and 2.2 million Ohioans have completed vaccination.
State and local health workers have been urging vaccinations to protect themselves and each other. More than 1,100 coronavirus patients were in Ohio hospitals as of Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to increase in the state.
According to the Ohio Department of Health there were 1,136 COVID hospitalized patients, the highest number reported in Ohio in weeks.