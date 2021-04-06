More Greene County vaccine appointments now available

Nearly a third of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

About 3.75 million people in the state have gotten their first shot and 2.2 million Ohioans have completed vaccination.

State and local health workers have been urging vaccinations to protect themselves and each other. More than 1,100 coronavirus patients were in Ohio hospitals as of Tuesday as hospitalizations continue to increase in the state.

According to the Ohio Department of Health there were 1,136 COVID hospitalized patients, the highest number reported in Ohio in weeks.