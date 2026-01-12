More new housing may be coming to Franklin

The expansion would cover 47.28 acres and include a playground and asphalt walking trails.

Phase one of Shaker Meadows originally started development in 2003.

The 2008 global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble brought additional phases to Shaker Meadows to a standstill.

New housing development in Franklin was virtually non-existent since then until the Shaker Farms development was approved in 2024.

The 284-home subdivision at the intersection of Shaker and Manchester roads was the first to come before the city’s planning commission since 2008.

Shaker Farms will sit on 109 acres and feature more than 15 acres of open space with a dog park, a sports court and walking paths.

Explore Area gas prices expected to fall in 2026

The project received final approvals late last year. Home construction in Shaker Farms is expected to happen over the next two to four years.

“We are excited to see residential growth restarting again here in Franklin,” Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said. “Developments such as these provide objective confirmation that our economic development strategy is working. New rooftops will drive further commercial and industrial development further strengthening our role in the region.”

The Franklin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to hear people’s comments about the Shaker Meadows proposal. The meeting will be at the Franklin Municipal Building, 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.