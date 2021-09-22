More than 1,700 AES customers without power in Montgomery County

Nearly 1,900 AES Ohio customers were without power Wednesday morning, with more than 1,700 outages reported in Montgomery County.
As of 10:24 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting 1,868 without service, according to its outage map. Montgomery County customers make up for 1,776 of those outages.
The majority of the outages were reported outside of Clayton near Brookville. The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.
It’s not clear what is causing the outages. However, widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for the region throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
AES Ohio is reporting the following outages as of 10:24 a.m.:
- Darke County: 32
- Montgomery County: 1,776
- Preble County: 52
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: New housing plan calls for 195 apartments on 25 acres in...
2
Peerless joint venture wins $9 million contract to support nuclear...
3
Collins in Troy chosen to give C-130 new stopping power
4
Space Force unveils preliminary service dress, workout uniform designs
5
Nearly half of county’s COVID-19 aid to pay front-line salaries