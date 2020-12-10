More than two dozen Airmen earn CCAF degrees

She stressed the need to continue education.

Eight Community College of the Air Force graduates pose with Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander; Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th ABW command chief; and Chief Master Sgt. Arwa Cavendar, 88th Medical Support Squadron superintendent, after their graduation ceremony Nov. 19 at the National Museum of the Air Force. Only eight of the 29 graduates were able to attend due to the pandemic and no guests were allowed. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

“This is not your end,” she said. “As we are all here to honor your milestone and to tell you how proud we are of you, we are also here to support your enduring commitment to take advantage of the doors that will lead you to your professional or personal journey.”

Miller echoed her call and urged the new graduates to not consider this an end.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, bumps elbows with Senior Airman Tanner Murray, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, as she is awarded her Community College of the Air Force degree Nov. 19 at the National Museum of the Air Force. Murray was one of 29 Wright-Patterson Airmen earning their degrees. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

“The warrior who cultivates his mind polishes his arms,” Miller said, quoting the late 17th-century Duke of Boufflers.

“What makes our United States Air Force so great, what makes us the envy of the world’s armed forces, is the professionalism of our enlisted corps. You are adding to our strength every single day. Don’t let your journey stop here. Continue to grow, continue to learn.”

Miller finished by warning and challenging the graduates.

“When we stop learning, we become stagnant,” he told them. “We stop developing. We stop growing. We stop adapting. So I charge you to keep moving forward. Find that bachelor’s degree, find that master’s degree; heck, find that Ph.D. Get a couple of each. It is out there for your taking.”

The event was streamed for the graduates and family members who could not attend. It’s available for viewing at www.dvidshub.net/video/773345/community-college-air-force-graduation.