Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Kettering; city to spray in parks

Notification flags will be placed in the area of the spraying.

The city will be spraying Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has evaluated Duet and determined that using it according to label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

The mosquito treatment is designed to reduce mosquito population and minimize disease transmission risk.

Protect yourself from West Nile

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

For more information about the spraying in the parks, residents can call the parks department at 937-296-2486.