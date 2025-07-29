Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Dayton, Vandalia

Public health will be spraying Duet, a mosquito adulticide, in Vandalia Wednesday and in Dayton Thursday.

On Wednesday around dusk, public health will spray the area around the Vandalia Recreation Center on Stonequarry Road and Helke Elementary at 611 Randler Ave.

The agency will spray in Dayton around dusk on Thursday near Highland Park on Wyoming Street and Belmont Park on Woodbine Avenue.

People and pets can be outside, and the mist will dissipate within five to 30 minutes, depending on weather conditions, public health said.

Duet is not corrosive and does not stain.

Spraying is weather dependent. Signs will be placed in the area being sprayed and residents can call 937-225-4362 with questions.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. and is typically spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people with West Nile virus get a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to public health.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by