Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Dayton

Samples in Vandalia and Dayton tested positive for West Nile virus last month. Mosquitoes trapped at Wegerzyn MetroPark in June also tested positive for the virus.

Public Health will spray Duet at Wegerzyn Garden Center and Sandalwood Park around dusk Monday.

Duet is an adulticide mosquito control product.

The Environmental Protection Agency has evaluated Duet and determined that using it around gardens and non-organic agricultural crop areas does not pose a significant risk to people and pets, Public Health said.

People and pets may be outside while Public Health is spraying in the area.

The mist will dissipate in about five to 30 minutes depending on the weather, according to Public Health. The spray is not corrosive and doesn’t stain.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the U.S. and is typically spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people with West Nile virus get a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, according to Public Health.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by