Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in two area cities

While not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for the virus, WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It’s most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Once mosquitos are trapped by public health’s mosquito control program they are sent to the Ohio Department of Health to be tested for disease.

Among the West Nile Virus, other diseases now tested at the state level are Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, La Crosse Virus, and Jamestown Canyon Virus.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2025 and 2024. However, two cases were reported in 2023.

Duet is an adulticide mosquito control product that will be sprayed by public health. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) evaluated the mosquito control product and determined that if used to its label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

“It dissipates pretty quickly and then automatically gets deactivated upon sunlight,” said Matthew Tyler, the director of environmental health for the region’s public health.

The location of the sprays are determined when the affected areas where the trapped mosquitos test positive for WNV. Duet is used to help reduce the adult mosquito population that is trapped in the contracted area.

Residents in the area of the spraying are advised by public health of the following:

People and pets may be outdoors

The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions

The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain

The exact time of spraying is weather-dependent. Signs will be placed in the area of spraying and residents may call (937) 225-4362 for more information.

Vandalia:

Public health will spray the area of Vandalia Recreation Center, 3509 Stonequarry Road, and Helke Elementary, 611 Randler Ave., weather permitting on Wednesday July 30 at dusk.

Dayton:

Public health will spray the area of Highland Park, 1705 Wyoming St., and the area of Belmont Park, 4438 Woodbine Ave., weather permitting on Thursday July 31 at dusk.

Wetter conditions pose for quicker breeding among insects like mosquitos. He said backyard toy pools collect water, as an example.

“People don’t dump them out or treat them and then that just breeds mosquito growth,” Tyler said.

Tyler said people should be aware of the dangers of mosquitos as well as the signs of the mosquito-borne diseases.

“About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness,” said public heath in a press release.

Symptoms can include a fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, or a possible rash.

Currently, there are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat WNV in people. Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick, however, Tyler said if anyone experiences symptoms to contact their primary care doctor immediately.

Mosquito season in this region typically runs from April to September with the summer months from May to August is the period of time with the highest mosquito activity.

Public health’s mosquito control program is designed to protect Montgomery County from mosquito-borne diseases through regular trapping.

Here’s how to protect yourself from WNV: