Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in two area cities

Mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in traps located in Vandalia and Dayton.
Dayton & Montgomery County’s Public Health mosquito control program detected mosquitos carrying the virus. Sprays are planned to take place in both cities on Wednesday and Thursday.
While not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for the virus, WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It’s most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.
Once mosquitos are trapped by public health’s mosquito control program they are sent to the Ohio Department of Health to be tested for disease.
Among the West Nile Virus, other diseases now tested at the state level are Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, La Crosse Virus, and Jamestown Canyon Virus.
There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2025 and 2024. However, two cases were reported in 2023.
Duet is an adulticide mosquito control product that will be sprayed by public health. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) evaluated the mosquito control product and determined that if used to its label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.
“It dissipates pretty quickly and then automatically gets deactivated upon sunlight,” said Matthew Tyler, the director of environmental health for the region’s public health.
The location of the sprays are determined when the affected areas where the trapped mosquitos test positive for WNV. Duet is used to help reduce the adult mosquito population that is trapped in the contracted area.
Residents in the area of the spraying are advised by public health of the following:
- People and pets may be outdoors
- The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions
- The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain
The exact time of spraying is weather-dependent. Signs will be placed in the area of spraying and residents may call (937) 225-4362 for more information.
Vandalia:
Public health will spray the area of Vandalia Recreation Center, 3509 Stonequarry Road, and Helke Elementary, 611 Randler Ave., weather permitting on Wednesday July 30 at dusk.
Dayton:
Public health will spray the area of Highland Park, 1705 Wyoming St., and the area of Belmont Park, 4438 Woodbine Ave., weather permitting on Thursday July 31 at dusk.
Wetter conditions pose for quicker breeding among insects like mosquitos. He said backyard toy pools collect water, as an example.
“People don’t dump them out or treat them and then that just breeds mosquito growth,” Tyler said.
Tyler said people should be aware of the dangers of mosquitos as well as the signs of the mosquito-borne diseases.
“About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness,” said public heath in a press release.
Symptoms can include a fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, or a possible rash.
Currently, there are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat WNV in people. Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick, however, Tyler said if anyone experiences symptoms to contact their primary care doctor immediately.
Mosquito season in this region typically runs from April to September with the summer months from May to August is the period of time with the highest mosquito activity.
Public health’s mosquito control program is designed to protect Montgomery County from mosquito-borne diseases through regular trapping.
Here’s how to protect yourself from WNV:
- Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow label instructions
- If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks
- Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitos
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos out of your home
- Make sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly
- Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used
