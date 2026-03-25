Most drivers agree headlight glare worsening problem, survey finds

For example, AAA reported that pickup truck drivers were less likely to say they experienced headlight glare, with only 41% saying they had, while only 66% of people who drove other vehicles reported glare.

Age and height did not show a statistically significant difference on whether the driver reported experiencing headlight glare. However, 70% of women reported glare while only 57% of men did so, and 70% of people with prescription glasses reported it while only 56% of those without did so.

Finally, the vast majority of people who experience headlight glare said that it was mainly a problem from oncoming traffic, at 92% of respondents. About a third also said they had glare issues in their rearview or side mirrors as well.

To help reduce headlight glare, AAA recommended that drivers ensure both headlights are clean, fully functional, and the same design as the original manufacturer, and visit an approved auto repair facility for inspections, replacements and aim adjustments.

They also advised to avoid looking directly at oncoming headlights to help maintain visibility.

Beyond that, AAA said it would continue to research headlight glare and provide recommendations to automakers.