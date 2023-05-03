Most Greene, Warren county school levies ahead in early election results

If approved, school district officials said it would generate about $24.6 million and tax collection would start in 2027 after a current 2-mill bond issue expires.

Fairborn voters previously approved bond issues to replace the Primary and Intermediate schools with new buildings on the same sites, and a 5.83-mill bond issue to pay for a new high school.

Beavercreek substitute renewal

Beavercreek school district voters were asked whether to renew a 5.25-mill substitute levy for another five years.

In partial results from early absentee ballots, 54% had voted for the tax levy and 46% had voted against.

The levy raises $11.4 million per year and costs a homeowner $184 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the Greene County Auditor’s office.

Substitute levies do not increase tax rates for existing taxpayers, but they can bring in higher revenues for the schools in future years if there is new construction.

Xenia income tax renewal

Xenia voters were again asked to renew an existing 0.5% income tax, the same measure that failed at the ballot box in November by a single vote out of 12,600.

In partial results from early absentee ballots, 52% of voters had voted for the tax levy and 48% had voted against.

The measure would renew the 0.5% income tax for a period of seven more years. The tax raises approximately $4.5 million, or 10% of the district’s annual operating budget, according to public documents.

Franklin substitute renewal

Franklin City Schools are seeking approval of a five-year, 13.92-mill substitute operating levy on the May 2 primary election ballot. The levy would continue a previous substitute levy that was passed in 2018 and would not increase current tax rates for existing residents, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

According to partial results from absentee ballots from the Warren County Board of Elections, 66% of voters had voted for the tax levy and 34% had voted against.

If voters approve the issue, the five-year, 13.92-mill substitute levy will generate $7.75 million a year and will continue to cost a property owner $488 per $100,000 of property valuation, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.

If the renewal levy is not approved by voters in 2023, Treasurer Kevin Hawley said the district would project a negative fund balance by the end of fiscal year 2025, and could lose nearly 21% of its revenues by the end of fiscal year 2027.

Carlisle renewal

Carlisle Local Schools are asking voters to renew an emergency operating levy for 4.41 mills for another five years.

According to the Warren County Board of Elections, partial results from absentee voters showed 72% had voted against and 28% had voted for the tax levy.

If passed, the levy would continue to cost a homeowner about $154 annually per $100,000 of valuation, and would continue to generate about $993,222 per year in revenue for the school district.