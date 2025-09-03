Motorcycle driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Preble County

Breaking: History in the making: Dragons set club record with 14th straight win

34 minutes ago
A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Somers Twp. left one person seriously injured.

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Dillman Road, north of the intersection at Kenworthy Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 motorcycle was traveling off the right side of the roadway, hit a stump and overturned.

The driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries

