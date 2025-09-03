Motorcycle driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Preble County

A motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Somers Twp. left one person seriously injured.
Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Dillman Road, north of the intersection at Kenworthy Road around 12:20 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 motorcycle was traveling off the right side of the roadway, hit a stump and overturned.
The driver was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries
In Other News
1
More homes coming to fast-growing Xenia neighborhood
2
Star City Brewing in Miamisburg is for sale: ‘The decision wasn’t made...
3
The flight of ‘Superpilot:’ Joby completes autonomous flight for AFRL
4
Norfolk Southern agrees to clean up blighted tracks as Dayton seeks to...
5
PSA to lay off 157 at Dayton International as HQ move picks up speed
About the Author