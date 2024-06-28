Motorcyclist dies in Huber Heights crash

A motorcyclist died Thursday night as a result of a crash in Huber Heights.
Officers and medics were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to the 8100 block of Bellefontaine Road on a report of a single-occupant motorcycle crash, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Huber Heights crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
