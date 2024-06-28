BreakingNews
The Latest | Trump and Biden square off for the first time in the 2024 election season

Motorcyclist dies in Huber Heights crash

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A motorcyclist died Thursday night as a result of a crash in Huber Heights.

Officers and medics were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to the 8100 block of Bellefontaine Road on a report of a single-occupant motorcycle crash, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Huber Heights crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

In Other News
1
Man gets 15 years to life for attacking man with machete, running over...
2
Can you help Dayton police find missing 18-year-old with autism?
3
U.S. 35 bridge work by I-675 ramps to affect traffic for months...
4
Crab Rangoon Eating Contest returns to Loose Ends Brewing in...
5
Owner of Thai Table sells restaurant, plans new start in Centerville

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top