X

Motorcyclist in stable condition following I-75 crash in West Carrollton

Local News
By
42 minutes ago

A Dayton motorcyclist is in stable condition after crashing into a truck on Interstate 75 South in West Carrollton Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. near East Dixie Drive.

The motorcycle crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old Dayton man, was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus and is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation, but initial reports indicate speed may have been a factor.

Troopers were at the scene for two and a half hours. They were assisted by the West Carrollton Police Department.

In Other News
1
Debris from toxic Richmond fire lands in Preble County, cancels weekend...
2
Senate passes measures to make it harder to amend Ohio Constitution...
3
Tipp City schools close Friday for high school senior’s funeral
4
Ohio voting law adds ‘noncitizen’ label to state IDs, driver’s licenses
5
Montgomery, Greene counties taxable home values projected to spike over...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top