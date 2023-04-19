Motorcyclist in stable condition following I-75 crash in West Carrollton

A Dayton motorcyclist is in stable condition after crashing into a truck on Interstate 75 South in West Carrollton Tuesday.
The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. near East Dixie Drive.
The motorcycle crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old Dayton man, was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus and is in stable condition.
The crash is under investigation, but initial reports indicate speed may have been a factor.
Troopers were at the scene for two and a half hours. They were assisted by the West Carrollton Police Department.
