Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Montgomery County

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Butler Twp.
Sammy E. Ashburn, 64, of Dayton was operating a 1993 Kawasaki Voyager II west on Interstate 70 to the on-ramp to southbound I-75 around 4:25 p.m. when he apparently lost control, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ashburn was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where jhe succumbed to injuries as a result of the crash.
OSHP were assisted at the scene by Huber Heights Fire Division, Ohio Department of Transportation and Carl’s Body Shop & Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.
