X

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Montgomery County

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Butler Twp.

Sammy E. Ashburn, 64, of Dayton was operating a 1993 Kawasaki Voyager II west on Interstate 70 to the on-ramp to southbound I-75 around 4:25 p.m. when he apparently lost control, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ashburn was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where jhe succumbed to injuries as a result of the crash.

ExploreMan dead following motorcycle crash in Miami County Sunday

OSHP were assisted at the scene by Huber Heights Fire Division, Ohio Department of Transportation and Carl’s Body Shop & Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
1 dead following shooting in Dayton apartment complex parking lot
2
Suspect arrested, man taken to hospital in Dayton stabbing
3
Queen of Hearts game at Beaver-Vu Bowl wraps up tonight; near $1...
4
Back to School 2023: Find your school’s start date and links to...
5
Dayton Air Show’s (estimated) attendance could soar to record high

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top