Moving OVI checkpoint planned in Trotwood Friday evening

Local News
By
53 minutes ago
X

Local law enforcement will conduct a moving OVI checkpoint starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Trotwood.

In a release, Trotwood police said that they, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the checkpoint starting in the area of 1500 Shiloh Springs Road and 4825 Salem Avenue.

ExploreWawa location for Englewood gas station not a good fit, planning commission recommends

The checkpoints are intended to deter impaired driving as well as arrest impaired drivers.

State law requires law enforcement to announce sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

There have been at least 331 OVI-related crashes reported in Montgomery County so far this year, including 22 fatal crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In Other News
1
Student brings gun to Dayton elementary school
2
Clayton voters to have final say on new subdivision proposed for 43...
3
Wright State dedicates garden honoring veterans, military-connected...
4
Wawa location for Englewood gas station not a good fit, planning...
5
Nazi salute by school board member drives numerous calls to Tipp City...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top