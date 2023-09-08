Moving OVI checkpoint planned in Trotwood Friday evening

Local law enforcement will conduct a moving OVI checkpoint starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Trotwood.

In a release, Trotwood police said that they, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the checkpoint starting in the area of 1500 Shiloh Springs Road and 4825 Salem Avenue.

The checkpoints are intended to deter impaired driving as well as arrest impaired drivers.

State law requires law enforcement to announce sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

There have been at least 331 OVI-related crashes reported in Montgomery County so far this year, including 22 fatal crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.