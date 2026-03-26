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Muddy Goose Coffee Co. open second location in Fairborn

Muddy Goose Coffee Company opened its second location on Thursday, March 26 in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Muddy Goose Coffee Company opened its second location on Thursday, March 26 in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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Springboro-based Muddy Goose Coffee Co. opened its second location in Fairborn to a packed house Thursday morning.

Muddy Goose Coffee Company is open for business at its long-awaited second location, 418 West Dayton Drive in Fairborn, with a busy opening day.

Muddy Goose is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for its opening weekend, and will begin opening at 6:30 a.m. starting March 30, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The “small-batch roastery” offers a selection classic coffee and tea creations, traditional espresso-based drinks, as well as a variety of pastries and chocolate.

Muddy Goose Coffee Copmany opened its second location on Thursday, March 26 in Fairborn. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

The coffee company opened its first location at 465 North Main St. in Springboro in 2022, and originally brought forth plans to open a shop in Fairborn in 2024.

At the time, owner and Chief Master Sgt. in the Air National Guard Jacquita Melton told the Dayton Daily News that the name was inspired after she and a business partner saw a goose stuck in a mud puddle as they left a meeting.

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London Bishop is the Greene County reporter for the Dayton Daily News.