Muddy Goose Coffee Co. open second location in Fairborn

Muddy Goose is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for its opening weekend, and will begin opening at 6:30 a.m. starting March 30, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The “small-batch roastery” offers a selection classic coffee and tea creations, traditional espresso-based drinks, as well as a variety of pastries and chocolate.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The coffee company opened its first location at 465 North Main St. in Springboro in 2022, and originally brought forth plans to open a shop in Fairborn in 2024.

At the time, owner and Chief Master Sgt. in the Air National Guard Jacquita Melton told the Dayton Daily News that the name was inspired after she and a business partner saw a goose stuck in a mud puddle as they left a meeting.