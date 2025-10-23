Multi-county chase in Southwest Ohio ends with stolen truck abandoned in Dayton

Shortly after West Chester police found the truck, a 2023 GMC Denali 2500, according to OSHP. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the truck fled.

The truck continued into Hamilton County as multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.

The GMC eventually got onto I-75 North. Wyoming police continued the pursuit before ending their chase in Butler County, according to OSHP.

Near mile marker 20 a trooper from the Hamilton post became the primary unit pursuing the truck.

The trooper terminated the chase near mile marker 47 in West Carrollton when the GMC entered a work zone.

The pursuit resumed outside the work zone when it found the truck continuing on I-75 North at normal speeds, according to OSHP.

The GMC took the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit in Dayton and trooper lost sight of the truck.

Crews found it abandoned on Alberta Street near Woodland Avenue.

A canine crew responded for a track but couldn’t locate a suspect.

OSHP’s Hamilton post is continuing to investigate.