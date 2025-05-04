Multi-vehicle crash in Miami County kills Tipp City woman, injures 2 others

The driver of a 2021 Ford was going south on I-75 and slowed with traffic for a crash that had previously occurred in the area, the patrol said.

Korleski, driving a 2009 Saturn, was driving south behind the Ford, and “failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear” of the first vehicle, OSHP said.

OSHP said the Ford overturned and traveled off the right side of the roadway, coming to final rest on its side while the Saturn became disabled and came to final rest in the left lane as a result of the crash.

After coming to final rest, Korlesk’s vehicle was hit by a 2021 Jeep, which is being investigated separately, according to the patrol.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people from the other two vehicles were transported to local hospital for injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.