Multiple Greene County roads affected by ‘superload’ being moved today

If the transformer cannot clear Dayton-Xenia Road before the Trebein Elementary School and Jacob Coy Middle School dismissal times, the load is required to stop and park at Overbrook Boulevard oﬀ Trebein Road from 2-4:15 p.m. and then will resume the move.

The transformer weighs 369,400 pounds. The fully loaded vehicle will be 145 feet long, 16 feet wide, one inch shy of 20 feet high, and will weigh 595,000 pounds. It will be escorted by law enforcement on the following route:

• West on East Xenia Drive to East Dayton Drive.

• Southwest on East Dayton Drive to Ohio 444 South (South Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

• Southeast on Ohio 444 South to West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

• South on West Dayton Yellow Springs Road to Trebein Road.

• South Trebein Road to Dayton Xenia Road.

• Dayton Xenia Road to the substation.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The Greene County Engineer’s Office encourages drivers to seek alternate routes and thanks residents for their patience.

The load is not transported via I-675 and U.S. 35 because at 19 feet, 11 inches tall, the load cannot get under multiple bridges that have a clearance of 15-16 feet. Crews can temporarily raise utility lines and traffic signals, but they cannot raise the bridges.

This is the fourth of five large transformers being taken from the railroad site in Fairborn to the AES substation. There is not currently a date scheduled for the fifth one.

Updates the day of the move will be posted on social media by the @GreeneCountyEngineer account.