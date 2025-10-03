Multiple injuries reported, including 2 children, in Darke County school bus crash

The bus driver, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to Wayne HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries.

CareFlight flew the 26-year-old woman driving the car to Miami Valley Hospital. She is in critical condition.

Around 8:30 a.m. A 2013 Honda Fit was going north on U.S. 127 when it crossed the center line and hit a Greenville City School bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school bus then crossed the center line and stopped against a guardrail.

The Honda went off the right side of the road and came to a stop against a guardrail.

The driver of the Honda had to be removed from the car using mechanical means, according to the sheriff’s office.

U.S. 127 was closed for approximately three hours. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.