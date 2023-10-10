1 seriously injured in 5-vehicle crash in Riverside

One person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that closed Woodman Drive in Riverside Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 8:44 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodman Drive. Five vehicles were involved, including one that reportedly fled the scene.

Three medics responded to the scene, according to the Huber Heights Communication Center, which dispatches for Riverside. One person has serious injuries.

Woodman Drive is closed in the area.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as information is released.