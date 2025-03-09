Multiple police departments respond to UD campus Saturday

As crowds of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on the University of Dayton campus, a large police presence was on scene investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Jasper Street.
Police from multiple departments, including the city of Dayton, University of Dayton, and the city of Springboro, responded to the incident.
Brown Street was temporarily closed and students were urged to avoid the area while officers investigated, according to a post on the UD Facebook page.
Police gave an all-clear around 11:30 p.m., and Brown Street was reopened.
This story will be updated as additional information about the incident, including any injuries or arrests, becomes available.
