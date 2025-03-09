Multiple police departments respond to UD campus Saturday

Multiple police departments responded to the University of Dayton campus Saturday evening on the report of shots fired in the area of Jasper Street. Brown Street was temporarily closed while officers investigated. The university gave an all-clear and Brown Street reopened around 11:30 p.m. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Multiple police departments responded to the University of Dayton campus Saturday evening on the report of shots fired in the area of Jasper Street. Brown Street was temporarily closed while officers investigated. The university gave an all-clear and Brown Street reopened around 11:30 p.m. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

As crowds of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on the University of Dayton campus, a large police presence was on scene investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Jasper Street.

Police from multiple departments, including the city of Dayton, University of Dayton, and the city of Springboro, responded to the incident.

Dayton police officers and officers from other departments disperse crowds in the area of Brown and Stewart Streets near the UD campus Saturday, March 8, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

icon to expand image

Brown Street was temporarily closed and students were urged to avoid the area while officers investigated, according to a post on the UD Facebook page.

Police gave an all-clear around 11:30 p.m., and Brown Street was reopened.

This story will be updated as additional information about the incident, including any injuries or arrests, becomes available.

In Other News
1
Boys Basketball: Trotwood falls to Aiken in D-III regional final
2
‘How can I help?’ Police chief retires after 37 years in West...
3
A pepperoncini martini? Tony & Pete’s in downtown Dayton pouring briny...
4
Yellow Springs fire chief suspended: Records reveal allegations
5
Huber Heights day care accused of negligence after 3-month-old suffers...

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.