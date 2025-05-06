Multiple shots fired after dog bites 11-year-old girl in Dayton

Around 4:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police arrived and took multiple people into custody as officers and detectives investigated.

A dog bit an 11-year-old girl, resulting in an argument and shots being fired between two groups of people, Sheldon said.

“No one was struck by this reckless gunfire; however multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck by gunfire,” he said. “The 11-year-old female was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the dog bite.”

A 17-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center for obstructing official business, failure to disclose, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly discharging a firearm and felonious assault

A 21-year-old man was booked for a preliminary felonious assault charge, and a 20-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm.

Crews found six guns during the investigation.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit is continuing to investigate.