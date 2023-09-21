Mum festival this weekend includes food, entertainment

TIPP CITY – The 64th Tipp City Mum Festival this weekend will continue the celebration of the Tipp City Public Library’s 100th anniversary.

The library on Main Street downtown held a community celebration earlier this year.

As festival president, Jay Taylor said he thought the library was worthy of added attention during the festival, including with library representatives serving as the parade’s grand marshals.

Thus, the theme, “Tipp City Library: 100 Years of Stories.”

Taylor, who grew up in Tipp City, has volunteered for the festival for around 20 years. The initial involvement was thanks to his sister, Kathy Taylor, executive director of Tipp Monroe Community Services. She has worked with coordinating the festival run since the late 1970s.

Jay Taylor’s involvement has gone from serving as a road guard during the Run for the Mums to more extensive involvement as the years go by.

“I went to a meeting and had a lot of fun with everybody, and just said, ‘I want to get involved,’” he said.

He’s also been involved with the motorcycle ride that went from a fun ride to a benefit ride for the local Needy Basket food program. He’ll also take care of some tasks others aren’t quite as interested in — such as taking care of the port-a-johns.

“He is here for whatever needs done,” Kathy Taylor said. Jay Taylor’s wife, Kate, also is involved with the festival, this year with the Saturday morning parade.

The festival events Sept. 22-24 include a Friday night car cruise-in downtown. Jay Taylor remembers when the early car show took up one block downtown. Today, it draws hundreds of cars that cover several blocks.

Saturday morning includes the Run for the Mums, an event whose participants are 90% to 95% area residents, Kathy Taylor said. More than 300 had signed up for the run as of late last week. Registration can be done the morning of the run.

The junior run for kids will be held Sunday at the stadium.

In the days leading up to the festival, Boy Scouts painted mums on the streets as the City Park was readied for the crowd. Other activities include entertainment at the park along with food and other vendors. Additional vendor spaces added were quickly filled. Entertainment includes the Tipp Community Band, beginning at noon Saturday.

More information on the festival is available at http://www.tippcitymumfestival.org.

