Music and a parade: Dayton events welcome veterans and the public Saturday

The parade will feature the Air Force Band of Flight performing at the campus gazebo, an equestrian team, food trucks, a classic car show, a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more. Motorcycle riders and veterans service organizations, such as the American Legion, will be there, and a resource fair, a chance for veterans to learn more about VA benefits, is also on the schedule.

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims, a Vietnam War-era veteran, will be the parade grand marshal.

“We thought this would be a great way to bring people together,” Murdock said.

The campus will also have a virtual event Friday, starting at the traditional time of 11 a.m. on the center’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DaytonVAMC. Murdock said it will be a brief ceremony meant to tell veterans simply, “Thank you.”

‘Veterans are still dealing with issues’

Also Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.: The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow Street, on downtown Dayton’s Courthouse Square, is hosting a “Thanks to Vets” concert involving three bands that are veteran-fronted, organizer Dennis Geehan said.

The museum fronts on Courthouse Square but the concert will be inside the museum.

Beavercreek resident Geehan, an Army and Vietnam War veteran, said he plays the music as “therapy” — to voice his joy and to distract from his physical pain.

“I share the message that veterans are still dealing with issues from their service, and playing with people who support that message has just been a wonderful way for me to try to work some things out,” he said.

A partnership with a peace museum is natural for veterans, Geehan said. “Veterans want peace more than anybody, so we just thought this would be an appropriate thing to do.”

The concert will be live-streamed online on the museum’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/DaytonInternationalPeaceMuseum) page , but there will be about 100 seats in the museum available for military members and veterans to watch in person.

The museum is also teaming up with The Foodbank Inc. to discuss food insecurity, especially for impacting military members and veterans. Geehan is a foodbank volunteer.

The museum is offering free admission to military members/veterans all day Friday and Saturday. Simply show a veteran’s or military ID.

Other Veterans Day events:

Spend your day honoring veterans and learn first-hand about the history of the Air Force and the role Airmen play in making it all possible. “Plane Talks” will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., WPAFB.

The city of Kettering is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Delco Park Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1700 Delco Park Drive. The VFW Honor Guard and Fairmont High School’s Symphonic Chorale will be on hand to help celebrate the service of veterans and show the community’s unwavering gratitude.

On Friday, Centerville will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Pike. The public is invited back to the library for an open house and reception with light refreshments. (Bill’s Donuts and coffee).