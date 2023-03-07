MVCAP again taking applications for rent, utility assistance

Households including undocumented residents are eligible for assistance.

People who previously received rental aid from MVCAP since March 2020 aren’t eligible unless they have an active eviction case in court.

The program is funded with $4.3 million in federal funds MVCAP received through the state.

Find more about the program at https://miamivalleycap.org/era-2/.

This is one of several rent and utility assistance programs set up since the pandemic. The state of Ohio also offers a home relief grant program providing rent and utility assistance across the state. Apply for that program at https://development.ohio.gov/individual/energy-assistance/home-relief-grant.

Kettering Municipal Court offers its StayPut emergency rental assistance program for residents in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. For application information, go to https://www.ketteringoh.org/stayput/.

Montgomery County has also requested another $2 million from the U.S. Treasury for rental assistance. If approved, that money will likely be distributed through Kettering and Homefull. The county is also providing rental assistance for residents on public housing vouchers unable to meet the unsubsidized portion of their rent.

MVCAP officials say residents can use more than one program, with restrictions.

“These programs can’t duplicate assistance for the same month, and the maximum total benefit across all programs is 18 months of rental assistance. To prevent duplication of benefits and services, customers who have active applications submitted for Ohio’s Home Relief Grant and Kettering StayPut program should not apply for MVCAP’s ERA-2 program,” said MVCAP Vice President Erin Jeffries.