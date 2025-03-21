Breaking: ‘A big day for our warfighters’: Boeing will build the F-47, a next-generation fighter

Main Street between East Second Street and East Third Street was reopened to traffic on Friday. The road had been closed since bricks from the building at 34 N. Main St. fell during high winds on Saturday, some of which struck Stratacache Tower and caused damage. The sidewalk in front of 34 N. Main St. continues to be closed while crews work on the building. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Local News
By
40 minutes ago
X

North Main Street has reopened after part of a building’s façade fell off in high winds last weekend, though the sidewalk in front of the structure remains closed.

The road was closed starting March 16 between First and Third streets in downtown Dayton following the collapse of the façade on 34 N. Main Street, next to Stratacache Tower, downtown’s highest office building.

The north side of the former Key Bank building or Paru Tower fell into an alley below as well as onto Stratacache Tower, damaging several windows.

Stratacache Tower was evacuated after the collapse, but Chris Riegel, Stratacache chief executive and owner of the tower, said that he expected to reopen the building March 17, though with anyone exposed to that side of the building able to leave their offices.

Main Street between East Second Street and East Third Street was reopened to traffic on Friday. The road had been closed since bricks from the building at 34 N. Main St. fell during high winds on Saturday, some of which struck Stratacache Tower and caused damage. The sidewalk in front of 34 N. Main St. continues to be closed while crews work on the building. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

The building at 34 N. Main St. is owned by the Montgomery County Land Bank. It was transferred to the land bank from the city of Dayton in 2022.

The almost 100-year-old building was originally built to house the Third National Bank and Trust company and later became host to Society Bank and then Key Bank. However, it was most recently owned by a self-proclaimed Hindu mystic named Annamalai Annamalai, who called himself Dr. Commander Selvam and ran two businesses inside. It was placed in receivership as Annamalai faced legal troubles in Georgia in 2012 and has been vacant since.

