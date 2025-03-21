N. Main Street reopens after downtown building facade collapse

The north side of the former Key Bank building or Paru Tower fell into an alley below as well as onto Stratacache Tower, damaging several windows.

Stratacache Tower was evacuated after the collapse, but Chris Riegel, Stratacache chief executive and owner of the tower, said that he expected to reopen the building March 17, though with anyone exposed to that side of the building able to leave their offices.

Credit: Bryant Billing

The building at 34 N. Main St. is owned by the Montgomery County Land Bank. It was transferred to the land bank from the city of Dayton in 2022.

The almost 100-year-old building was originally built to house the Third National Bank and Trust company and later became host to Society Bank and then Key Bank. However, it was most recently owned by a self-proclaimed Hindu mystic named Annamalai Annamalai, who called himself Dr. Commander Selvam and ran two businesses inside. It was placed in receivership as Annamalai faced legal troubles in Georgia in 2012 and has been vacant since.