NAACP hosting a federal and state budget perspective town hall Monday

The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a town hall titled “Informative Perspectives on the 2025 Federal and State Budgets” Monday.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Boulevard, and will also be broadcast live on the Dayton Branch NAACP Facebook page.
The distinguished guest panelists will be Willis E. Blackshear, Jr., Senator, State of Ohio; Nikol Miller, Executive Director, Miami Valley Urban League; Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President, Dayton Branch NAACP; and Hannah Halbert, Executive Director, Policy Matters Ohio.
The moderator will be Roland Winburn, Chair of the Dayton Branch NAACP Economic Development Committee.
For more information, go to naacpdayton.org or call 937-222-2172.
