NAACP town hall planned for today

Local News
By Staff
18 minutes ago
The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host a town hall 6:30 p.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd.

The town hall is titled, “The Challenging Quest for Environmental Progress and Justice.”

The guests will be Lamees Mubaslat, AIA, LEED AP BD+C Dayton Regional Green Director in the Office of Strategic Initiatives, Montgomery County; Meg Maloney, City of Dayton Manager of Office of Sustainability; Rap Hankins, Drive Electric Dayton, President, former 18-year Trotwood City Council member, Chair, Racial Equity Initiative of the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission; Fabrice Juin, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Equity Initiative Program Manager, Institute for Livable & Equitable Communities; and Gayle Covington Fowler, President, National Environmental Justice Alumni Association; Chief Engagement Officer, Just a Minute to Care. The moderator will be Gary J. Leppla, chair of the Dayton Branch NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee.

For more information, go to naacpdayton.org or call 937-222-2172.

