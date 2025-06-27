National truck driving academy eyes Harrison Twp. location

Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, then-president of Clark State College, tries the school's truck driving simulator under the guidance of William Weekley, training manager of the Clark State CDL program, Feb. 21, 2023 during an open house to showcase the simulator. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, then-president of Clark State College, tries the school's truck driving simulator under the guidance of William Weekley, training manager of the Clark State CDL program, Feb. 21, 2023 during an open house to showcase the simulator. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A company that says it is the largest national truck driving school in the United States is poised to open instructional space in a Harrison Twp. storefront.

160 Driving Academy says it aims to provide students “with the training, skills, and experience they need to have an excellent career in truck driving.”

Steve Gold, the academy’s president and chief executive, has said his school is the “largest driver training school in the U.S.”

The company oversees 152 schools in 44 states and will graduate about 30,000 students this year, Gold told the Transport Topics website. (Messages seeking comment were left for Gold.)

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to cut the ribbon at the company’s new local instruction space at 5260 N. Dixie Drive in coming days.

The 160 Driving Academy location at 5260 N. Dixie Drive. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

icon to expand image

More than 8 million people are involved in the trucking industry, Kevin Burch, vice president of sales and government affairs for Harrison Twp.’s MTS Trucking, recently told a Destination Dayton gathering.

“That may surprise a lot of you,” Burch said. “You may say, ‘Well, there can’t be that many drivers.’ Well, there are 3.2 million drivers.”

The balance of those in the trucking industry are employed in original equipment manufacturing for trucks, trailers, tires and parts, working in truck stops, working in safety and other areas, he said.

An MTS truck parked at Carillon Park Wednesday June 25, 2025, sporting a new "Destination Dayton" marketing wrap, to be seen on highways everywhere. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

icon to expand image

Burch said they are among the “professional men and women who make America so great.”

“The trucking industry represents 5% of the gross national product,” he said.

The 160 Driving Academy also opened training centers in Olive Branch, Miss., and Lenexa, Kan. this year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for truck drivers last year was $57,440 per year or $27.62 an hour.

Driven by an aging workforce and growth in e-commerce, the national jobs outlook called for 5% growth each year, about average, with more than 100,000 jobs being added by 2033, according to the bureau.

