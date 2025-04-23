NATO Dayton: Main library to close, bus routes to see changes, courts to modify schedules

The Dayton Metro Library is going to close the main library at 215 E. Third St. from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26 because downtown road closures will make it difficult for patrons to access the facility’s parking garage and surrounding on-street parking, said Debi Chess, the library system’s director of external relations and development.

The Assembly could bring 1,000 or more people to the city, and a sizable section of downtown is being turned into “NATO Village.”

The village will be a fenced-in security zone that will not allow vehicular traffic or most pedestrians inside. Only people with security credentials will be allowed in the NATO Village perimeter; however, access to businesses, housing and other properties will be maintained.

The main library, which sits just outside of the proposed NATO Village’s eastern boundary lines, will reopen Tuesday, May 27. The main library would have closed anyway on Sunday and Monday.

About 800 people visit the main library every week day, and foot traffic is slightly lower on Saturdays, Chess said.

If the main library had decided to stay open, it likely would see greatly reduced foot traffic because of the street closures, Chess said. She said patrons are encouraged to visit the library’s 16 other branches during the Assembly to utilize programming and resources.

Bus reroutes

Greater Dayton RTA says nearly all of its bus routes will see minor detours around the NATO Village security zone during the Parliamentary Assembly session.

However, most of the route changes will be so minor that riders will not even notice them, said Bob Ruzinsky, CEO of Greater Dayton RTA.

“We are not expecting a big service impact as our hub is scheduled to remain open and accessible,” he said. But “it is impossible to close off streets and not have any type of impact.”

Ruzinsky said less than a couple dozen bus stops in downtown will be unavailable during the Assembly. He said the easiest alternative pick-up and drop-off point will be Wright Stop Plaza, which is the bus hub south of Third Street, between Main and Jefferson streets.

RTA also plans to offer a few alternative bus stops that are farther away from the hub.

Every day, thousands of people ride RTA buses that come through the downtown transit center. Ridership tends to be lower over the holidays.

Ruzinsky said street closures and the NATO Village security zone probably will be less disruptive than the road and sidewalk construction work currently taking place on Main Street. Part of North Main Street is closed right now.

The Flyer, RTA’s free shuttle service, will be rerouted from May 20 to May 26.

The shuttle bus will go into and through the bus hub during the Assembly session instead of following its normal route that travels down Third Street. The Flyer travels on a loop from downtown to Brown Street by the University of Dayton campus.

The RTA has expanded the Flyer’s hours on Memorial Day weekend to help support local businesses and stores and shops downtown.

“We are highly confident that the benefits of Dayton hosting such an important event will far outweigh any minor and temporary issues during the event,” Ruzinsky said.

Adjusted court schedule

Dayton Municipal Court, located at West Third and Perry streets, is outside the NATO Village security zone but close to the western boundary lines.

The court plans to operate on an adjusted schedule from Wednesday, May 21, to Friday, May 23, said Ann Murray, municipal court administrator.

Murray said the court expects to operate on a staggered schedule but will continue to handle arraignments, temporary protection orders, quick set trials and emergency orders.

“Our goal is to continue to provide court services to (the) public as normal as possible, while limiting any non-required party appearances,” Murray said. “This is all subject to change based on the need of the court and any NATO procedures or requirements put in place.”

The Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse is located at 200 W. Second St., which is even closer to the proposed boundaries of NATO Village.

Judge Michael Newman with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio said the court will limit in-person proceedings during the week of the Assembly.

“The court is working with the Dayton Police Department and federal law enforcement officials to ensure we are using best practices in planning for the Assembly,” Newman said.

Other services

Still, some downtown organizations and agencies plan to continue normal operations despite the security restrictions.

City Hall, at West Third and Ludlow streets, will remain open during the Assembly, and all services will operate as usual, said Toni Bankston, a city spokesperson.

City Hall is home to services like the Treasury office where people can pay their water bills and taxes.