NATO preparations: Fencing is going up, finishing touches underway

Stacks of fencing have been delivered to many spots that will be part of the security perimeter in downtown that is being called NATO Village. Access to NATO Village will be restricted during the Parliamentary Assembly.

Last month, the city of Dayton approved spending more than $700,000 to rent fencing and barricades for the NATO summit.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the city will be reimbursed these equipment costs and other security expenses for the event by the state of Ohio.

Crews on Monday afternoon also continued to work on other improvement and beautification projects in downtown, including the flyover sculpture on South Main Street, near the Dayton Convention Center.

A section of Fifth Street, in front of the convention center, was closed down on Monday as new graphics were added to the skywalk connecting the facility to the parking garage. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday.

Dayton this week will be the first U.S. city to host a NATO Assembly session since the fall of 2003. Hundreds of parliamentarians from NATO countries are expected to attend, plus other officials, guests and journalists from around the globe.

The spring session events are scheduled to take place from Thursday to Monday, though security measures will be in place before the official events kick off.