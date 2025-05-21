Breaking: NATO road closures result in traffic backups in downtown Dayton

Crews install security barriers and fencing for NATO event in downtown Dayton Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Traffic was backup up in downtown Dayton Wednesday morning as road closures began ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map showed slower traffic in the area West Fourth Street near South Main, South Jefferson and South Ludlow streets.

North Patterson Boulevard is backed up from East Third Street onto the Riverside Drive bridge and East Monument Avenue is also seeing delays near the Day Air Ballpark.

Multiple roads are closed downtown in the NATO Village restricted area. The security perimeter will be in place through Tuesday.

The security perimeter includes:

  • Southern border: Monument Avenue closed from Main Street to Riverside Drive
  • Northern border: Third Street closed between North Ludlow Street and North Jefferson Street

Dayton has sign boards with detours placed at:

  • North Main Street and West Riverview Drive
  • West Monument Street and Perry Street
  • Perry Street and West Fifth Street
  • West Fifth Street and South Main Street

