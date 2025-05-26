WATCH: Our best videos from the NATO assembly in Dayton

The Spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton has concluded.
Our reporters were out in the field capturing photos and videos each day of the five day event. Here is a collection of some of our best photos and videos.
Marches and protests
• NATO protesters march from Deeds Point toward downtown during assembly on Sunday.
Credit: Nick Graham
• Protestors against NATO sitting, chanting inside John’s United Church of Christ on Sunday.
• Protest at Deeds Point MetroPark on Sunday.
Local businesses impacted by NATO events
• Interview with Val’s Bakery manager Delaney Harmon.
• Interview with Dee Fuerst, mother of owner of Wild Whiskers.
• Interview with Martina Scott, owner of Boss Potatoes.
Inside the NATO Parliamentary Assembly
• NATO Parliamentary Assembly Kick-Off Press Conference.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
• Head of Italian delegation to NATO comments on relations with U.S.
Credit: Sarah Cavender
• NATO Parliamentary President discusses Dayton Peace Accords and costs of security.
Credit: Bryant Billing
• United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at NATO assembly.
Protest organizers share their message
• Joe Tache an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation at Deeds Point MetroPark on Saturday.
• Olivia Rowland, a rally organizer with Party for Socialism and Liberation at Deeds Point on Saturday.
• Greg Coleridge, co-director at the Move to Amend Coalition at Cooper Park on Friday.
Other NATO stories
• Gov. Mike DeWine greets law enforcement officers at NATO assembly.
• A tour of the Old Montgomery County Courthouse in downtown Dayton.
• Table 33 chef talks about cooking for key players of Dayton Peace Accords.
• Fireworks light up Dayton sky as part of NATO parliamentary assembly Thursday night.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews