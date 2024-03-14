Navy fires sub commander of USS Ohio

By Matthew Adams – Stars and Stripes
37 minutes ago
The commanding officer of an Ohio-class, guided-missile submarine was fired, the Navy said.

Capt. Kurt Balagna, the commander of the gold crew of the USS Ohio, was relieved of duty by Rear Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook, commander of Submarine Group 9.

The blue-gold model is a concept in which two crews alternate aboard U.S. submarines — one crew takes the boat on patrol and the other typically remains at its homeport.

The Navy did not provide additional details beyond the typical “due to a loss of confidence” statement.

Under federal privacy law, military officials are not required to disclose the reasons for removing or reassigning personnel. Military officials often cite “a loss of confidence” when commanders are removed from their posts without providing any specifics that led to the decision.

Balagna, native of Farmington, Ill., enlisted in April 1992 as a nuclear electronics commission, according to his Navy biography. He was later commissioned in 1997 after graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in nuclear engineering.

Balagna previously performed the duties of executive officer on the attack submarine USS Virginia and the commanding officer of the attack submarine USS Annapolis.

He has been awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit awards and citations, according to his service biography.

Balagna is at least the third Navy commanding officer relieved this year. The Navy relieved the commander of the Japan-based, guided-missile destroyer USS Howard in February and the commander of the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia in January.

About the Author

Matthew Adams
