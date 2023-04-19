BreakingNews
Tipp City Schools closes Friday for high school senior's funeral
Nearly 1 year after deadly shooting Trotwood police continue to seek suspect

Almost a year after a man was shot and killed last Memorial Day in Trotwood and investigators continue to seek the suspect’s arrest.

Anthony E. Smith is wanted for murder, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons while under disability in the death of Bobby Daniels, according to Trotwood police.

Daniels was cutting the grass at a relative’s house on May 30 when Smith reportedly started an argument with Daniels and then shot him multiple times.

A 911 caller said they heard arguing followed by four shots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The caller reported a man was on the ground and not moving.

Police identified Smith as a person of interest shortly after the shooting.

Smith has long black hair that he routinely wears in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-854-STOP (3988) or visit www.crimestoppers.com.

