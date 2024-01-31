Nearly $1M in state funds available to help Miami students with mental health programs

At the end of November, Miami was awarded a total of $979,650 over the next two fiscal years from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) dedicated to student mental health support through the school’s Mental Health Incubator Fund.

Now, an application process has been created for individual students, student groups and teachers to submit their ideas for programs, events and other activities to be funded through the state monies if school officials find their ideas warrant such backing.

“The ODHE grant allows us to build on the incredible work occurring on campus around supporting students’ mental health while looking for opportunities to innovate,” said Steve Large, assistant vice president of Miami student life for health and wellness.

“The incubator fund also highlights that student mental health is everyone’s responsibility at Miami, not one person or department,” Large noted in a school announcement.

Awarded funding will range from $500 to $20,000 through fiscal years 2024 and 2025, ending June 30, 2025.

There are nearly 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students attending Miami’s campuses and the school, which also has a Learning Center in West Chester Twp., is Butler County’s largest employer.

According to school officials: “In order to access monetary support from the fund, an application must be submitted, which is then reviewed by a small committee of faculty, staff, and students from across our campuses. Any faculty, staff member, or student — including student organizations — is invited and encouraged to request program support from the mental health incubator fund.”

Funding provisions must be for one-time events, programs or activities and must benefit Miami students.

“Proposed initiatives should advance an aspect of student mental health including, but not limited to: education/training, prevention, skill-building, innovative practices, stigma reduction, etc.”

Proposals requesting $2,500 or more will be invited to participate in an incubator challenge competition on April 1. Proposals requesting less than $2,500 will be reviewed and awarded separately from the competition, said school officials.

See Miami’s website miamioh.edu for more information and applications.