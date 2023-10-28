Nearly 2,000 without power in the Miami Valley

More than 1,900 customers are without electricity in the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

The Ohio AES map said 1,973 residents are facing outages at the moment. The Duke Energy map said 30 residents are without power as well.

According to AES representative Mary Ann Kabel, crews are working to restore power.

A cause behind the power outages is not yet known, Kabel said.

If you are experiencing an outage, call 877-468-8243 or report it here.

We will update as we learn more.

