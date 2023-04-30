X

Need a ride to your polling location? RTA offering free transportation for Election Day

Local News
By Sydney Dawes
57 minutes ago

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is providing free rides system-wide to help people get to their polling locations on Tuesday.

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” RTA shared in a release. “Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all.”

These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services. The RTA has been providing free transportation for all elections since 2018.

ExploreRetired Montgomery County judge dies; flags lowered at court

RTA officials said the Transit app can help people find the bus stop nearest to their polling location. The app is free to download and available on both Android and Apple devices.

Those who need to find their polling location can do so at the Montgomery County Board of Election’s website.

In Other News
1
Area districts to upgrade safety systems in school buildings
2
3 injured in a 2-vehicle crash in Darke County
3
Strangers-turned-neighbors become Habitat for Humanity homeowners
4
1 dead after train hits car in Preble County
5
Flying Ace Car Wash proposed for Brandt Pike in Huber Heights

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top