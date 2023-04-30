Need a ride to your polling location? RTA offering free transportation for Election Day

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is providing free rides system-wide to help people get to their polling locations on Tuesday.
“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” RTA shared in a release. “Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all.”
These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services. The RTA has been providing free transportation for all elections since 2018.
RTA officials said the Transit app can help people find the bus stop nearest to their polling location. The app is free to download and available on both Android and Apple devices.
Those who need to find their polling location can do so at the Montgomery County Board of Election’s website.
