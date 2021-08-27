Need something to do? There’s yummy bacon, lots of music makin’ and more

2) Fraze music

There are two festivals left on the upcoming schedule but Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, is wrapping up its shortened summer season with three straight nights of live music. Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Cost: $15 general admission in advance. Disco Inferno performs classic songs popularized by the Bee Gees, Earth, Wind & Fire, ABBA and others at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. Cost: $5 general admission in advance. Blues rockers the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is in concert at the Fraze with special guest Larkin Poe at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Cost: $30 to $55 in advance. All ticket prices increase $5 day of show. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

3) EcoBash

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton, hosts “EcoBash: A Fresh Air Affair” on Saturday, Aug. 28. The annual fundraiser features live music from Velvet Crush and three different levels of support options, each with its own start time. EcoBash lawn party is $100 per ticket and includes finger foods and museum access beginning at 8 p.m. The dinner level is $200 and also includes 7 p.m. entry, a special cocktail and lawn party activities. VIP experience is $250 per person and includes 6 p.m. entry with a reception and special behind-the-scenes experience plus access to all activities. All levels have open bar. Call 937-275-7431 or visit www.boonshoftmuseum.org.

Caption Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 1, released its fifteenth studio album, “Look Long,” in the early days of the pandemic. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4) Rose Music Center

While Buddy Guy’s Aug. 27 concert was canceled at Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, the venue has two big concerts coming up. Indigo Girls brings its Look Long Summer Tour to town on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Becky Warren opens the show at 7 p.m. Cost: $23.50 to $63. King Crimson and the Zappa Band perform at Rose Music Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Cost: $23.50 to $83. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

Caption The 25th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church on 5915 Springboro Pike took place this weekend from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday Aug. 26. The three-day event featured rides, music, dancing and Lebanese food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

5) Lebanese Fest

The 28th annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival is presented at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp., Friday through Sunday, Aug. 27-29. The event features traditional Lebanese food, baklava, beer, music, Middle Eastern dance and children’s rides. Catholics and non-Catholics are welcome to attend an outdoor Maronite Rite Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday. Festival hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. Visit thelebanesefestival.com.

6) Sound Valley Fest

The coronavirus shutdowns prevented Sound Valley from hosting music festivals in August 2020 and in March 2021. Now, after a long delay, Zac Pitts and Ashley Karsten are once again promoting live events. The highly anticipated Sound Valley Summer Music Festival is presented at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. There are 13 acts performing on two outdoor stages, including Jetty Bones, the Raging Nathans, Nightbeast and K.Carter. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of the fest. Other advance sale deals are couples’ tickets for $35 and tickets for groups of four for $75. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Greater Dayton Brain Health Foundation. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.

7) Bacon Fest

The Restaurant Raiders of the Miami Valley will be celebrating the versatility of bacon in Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, on Saturday, Aug. 28. The seventh annual Bacon Fest, which runs from 3-10 p.m., features food vendors, cold drinks and live music. Shannon Clark & the Sugar performs at 3 p.m., followed by Live Your Dream featuring Yolanda Drake at 5:30 p.m. and Brother Believe Me at 8 p.m. Cost: Free. Pets and coolers are not allowed at this event. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

Caption Dragons third baseman Juan Martinez fires to first base after fielding a bunt in the second inning of Sunday's game against Lake County at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

8) Dayton Dragons

The regular season closes in less than a month for the Dayton Dragons, and the team is hoping to continue its winning ways into the playoffs. However, to get there the Dragons need to get some wins against the Lansing Lugnuts, which is the team’s opponent during the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 5. Game times are 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $9-$44 single-game tickets. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton.

9) Clifton Gorge Fest

Arts and crafts, food vendors and live music are among the attractions at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival. The annual event, returning to North and Clay streets in Clifton on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, also features dancers, chainsaw carving, a kids’ activity area, a beer tent and a Friday cruise-in. Festival hours are 4-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Musical acts include Nasty Bingo, Ohio Brass & Electric, Comin’ Home Jazz and Blue Notes. Cost: Free. Call 937-342-2175 or visit www.villageofclifton.com.

10) Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton continues to host a wide variety of live music each week. It’s a double shot of American roots music from Dayton when the Kicky Kay Trio shares the outdoor stage with Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds on Friday, Aug. 27. The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season continues with Southern Avenue, a high energy R&B quintet from Memphis, on Saturday, Aug. 28. John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, will be joined by the String Wizards for “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” at Levitt Pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 2. Music begins each night at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

