Need to get out of the cold this weekend? Here’s where you can warm up in Dayton.

The recreation centers are located at:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center: 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center: 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center: 1600 Princeton Drive

Anyone needing shelter outside of those hours can stop by the following St. Vincent DePaul shelter facilities at any time:

Women and families’ shelter: 120 W. Apple St.

Men’s shelter: 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

The Dayton Fire Department encouraged residents to check on their neighbors and loved ones for any assistance they need and also reminded people to consider the shelter and conditions their pets need.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is forecasting strong winds starting Friday night, with gusts of up to 50 mph. Winds could result in downed power lines and outages. On Saturday, cold air will cause temperatures to drop below freezing, with wind chill values below zero. Bitter cold conditions are expected to continue into early next week.