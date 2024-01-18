Neglected Fairborn girl, 3, still in ICU but stabilized; mother’s case in court

The child’s mother, identified as 25-year-old Rabyah Nadhirah Muballigh, was arraigned last Wednesday in Fairborn Municipal Court for one felony count of endangering children.

Muballigh’s case was presented to a grand jury Wednesday at Greene County Common Pleas Court. An indictment had not yet been filed as of Thursday morning.

Fairborn police arrived on scene just before 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. According to Fairborn court records, Muballigh was the one who called 911, but she gave the dispatcher a false name, saying “There’s a child at 308 Wallace that is currently having trouble breathing and she needs to go to a hospital as soon as possible.”

When police arrived, no one answered the door but it was unlocked. Concerned for the child, police entered the apartment, a statement from the Fairborn Police Department read. Inside they found the girl, who was conscious but not alert. She was immediately taken by Fairborn medics to a local hospital.

The apartment was described as cluttered and filthy.

“Various bugs were observed crawling on the walls, floors and beds. A clear infestation of roaches was observed in each of the two bedrooms as well as other areas of the apartment. Inside the refrigerator and freezer were visible dead bugs and moldy food,” the affidavit stated.

The child was found in a room with a soiled mattress that had a matted blanket soiled with feces. Multiple empty pediatric nutrition and protein drinks were in the room, and a decaying mouse was on the living room couch cushion, according to police documents.

The child was found on the floor of a rear bedroom, and “appeared extremely malnourished and had obvious bug bites,” an affidavit stated.

Muballigh apparently left in an Uber when police arrived, but officers were able to reach her by phone and convince her to return. At about 3:20 p.m., she came back and was taken into custody, the court document read.

She reportedly told police she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is unable to properly care for her daughter or the apartment because she sleeps all day. She also told police she used a false name when calling 911 because she was afraid, the affidavit said.

Muballigh remains in the Greene County Jail. Her bond has been set at more than $200,000.