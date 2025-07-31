New 104-home neighborhood proposed on Fishburg Road in Huber Heights

The site is situated just south of Churchill Downs Place, east of Endicott Road, north of Powell Road and west of Waynedale Circle Apartments.

The development, to be called Creekstone Bluff, will be considered by city council during a meeting in September, according to Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell.

The Fishburg Road property currently has a residence on site, along with a mixture of grasslands and wooded areas, with a creek running along the eastern edge.

Project plans include a mix of one- and two-story single-family homes with attached garages. The development will include roughly 14 acres of open space, with a 50-foot buffer along the west and south sides of the development.

Rockford Homes offers several design options, varying from two to six bedrooms, with sizes ranging from around 1,600 square feet to just over 3,500 square feet.

Multiple residents shared concerns about the project ahead of the planning commission vote.

Rosemarie Schack, who lives on nearby Endicott Road, said she’s worried about traffic, overdevelopment and the impact new homes will have on Huber Heights City Schools.

“We didn’t pass a levy for the schools, and our schools are busting at the seams now,” Schack said. “... I understand growth, trust me, I’ve been around long enough to understand it, but it’s really sad when I think back about all the rural area in Huber Heights and now it’s gone; there’s nothing left.”