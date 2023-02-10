New apartments at former Rollandia golf course set to open

A new apartment community at the former Rollandia Executive Golf Course location in Sugarcreek Twp. has finished construction and will have occupancy in March, the developer said.
The Reserve of Sugarcreek, owned by Cincinnati-based Guttman Properties, has 276 units, including 252 garden-style apartments and 24 townhomes across 25 acres, the company said. Apartments will be available in March and three-bedroom townhomes will be available in the summer.
“We’re building a place with the most sought-after conveniences, so it only makes sense to take this offer to our prospects,” said Andrew Vecellio, Vice President of Guttman Properties.
Located at 964 Reserve Blvd. off of Wilmington Pike, the Greene County development is located where for decades people played golf at the Rollandia Executive Golf Course. The location is near the Cornerstone at Centerville retail development.
The recently completed clubhouse is open daily and offers residents lounges, billiards, a fitness center and zoom room.
Other amenities in the community include a playground, dog park and pet spa. A heated, salt-water pool, grilling stations, firepit lounge, and cabana will open in the spring, the company said. Competition-style pickleball courts are also planned.
The company began pre-leasing in late 2022.
Rent for one and two-bedroom apartments start at $1,372 per month, the company said.
Guttman Properties is also the developer behind the Grand of Sugarcreek, a planned senior living community also located on the former golf course. The Grand will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care for residents 55 and older, per the company’s website.
Sugarcreek Twp. has been a hotbed of residential development in recent years. Other developments under construction include Magnolia Meadows, located on Clyo Road near Five Seasons and built by Kettering’s Diorio Construction. That development will include 63 patio homes and nine estate-style lots.
Sugar Point, approved by township trustees in January last year, will offer 129 units located on 12.8 acres also off of Clyo Road, east of Wilmington Pike. Sugar Point is developed by Grand Communities, a subsidiary of Fischer Homes.
About the Author