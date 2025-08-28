New area Kroger store opening

The 72,000-square-foot store, 1707 N. Barron St., has Kroger pickup, a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese, a pharmacy with drive-thru and a fuel center which opened last week.

It resides on the site of a former Kmart.

Kroger has a store about a half mile south on North Barron Street. That location will close after the opening of the new one, according to Kroger.

The new store is a $19 million investment in the region, Kroger said in a release, part of a plan to invest $130 million in 2025 throughout Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

On Friday, doors open at 8 a.m. with the first 150 customers receiving a $20 Kroger gift card.

The celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. with local officials, Kroger representatives and a performance by the Eaton High School band.