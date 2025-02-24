New bakery to open in Dayton’s St. Anne’s District

Tews, who is originally from Cincinnati, has always had a love for baking. Her father went to culinary school when she was a kid, so she was always surrounded by food.

She previously was a cook in the National Guard, where she served for six years.

Tews started baking cakes, cookies and cupcakes for friends and family and was encouraged to take the next step.

When she opened her cottage bakery, she started by selling her treats on Market Wagon, an online marketplace that delivers food from local farmers and artisans.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked offers a variety of hand pies with flavors such as brown sugar maple cinnamon, strawberry sprinkle, cherry and blueberry.

The bakery also has cookies with favorites such as brown butter chocolate chip and peanut butter oatmeal chocolate chip. Other items include triple chocolate brownies, coffee cake, breakfast cookies, bread and more.

Tews described her baked goods as wholesome and unprocessed — using flour that is unbleached and unbromated. The colorings she uses are dye-free and her sprinkles are natural. The fillings are fruit-based.

Her products can be found at ContempoRoast Coffee & Roastery in Centerville, The Local 937 in Dayton, Fizzy Sips & Sweets in Franklin and Hawks Run Market in Morrow.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked is at the Greene County Farmers Market of Beavercreek from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 4051 Indian Ripple Road.

The bakery is hoping to open in the former space of St. Anne the Tart at 1500 E. Fifth St. in early April.

“Luckily, being a bakery prior, I didn’t need to build out a kitchen,” Tews said. “I’ll need to add all equipment, which that’s what we’re in the process of doing.”

Tews is looking forward to being able to bake more. She currently cannot bake anything that is time-temperature-controlled or needs refrigerated with having a cottage bakery. She plans to add savory and cream pies, as well as quiches, once the bakery opens.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked is also collaborating with ContempoRoast to offer their own coffee and espresso. The unique roast they came up with uses dark and light beans and is described as having sweet notes of baked goods.

Tews is planning to collaborate with other small businesses to be a one-stop shop for items such as soap and honey.

“Small businesses can’t succeed without other small businesses,” Tews said. “We all lean on each other in order to support each other.”

The name Adelaide’s is a family namesake. Tews said her husband’s mother was blind and had a reader from the Association of the Blind named Adelaide. The woman ignited her husband’s passion for cooking and spent time teaching him. In addition, one of their daughters is named Adelaide.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked is excited to be a part of a neighborhood where people can have access to her baked goods by walking or driving.

For more information and updates, visit the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram (@adelaidesbaked) pages.