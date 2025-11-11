New banner program honors military service

“This will provide a lasting tribute to the men and women of all eras who served,” said Richard Hughes, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9550. “It’s a tangible sign of support.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The post and the city collaborated for more than a year before launching the program, said Hughes.

Final details, including price, still need to be worked out, but it’s hoped the first banners can go up in spring.

They’re designed to complement the city’s commemorative brick program, which are available for placement along the plaza and walkway at the Veterans Memorial.

The program was unveiled as part of the city’s Veterans Day ceremonies Tuesday, which featured performances by the Centerville Community Band, the Presentation of Colors by a combined honor guard from VFW Post 9550, the Centerville Police Department and the Washington Twp. Fire Department, and the honoring of three Centerville residents for their military service.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Tony Miltenberger served 14 years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a chaplain’s assistant, earning the rank of staff sergeant.

His assignments took him to El Salvador, Germany and Kuwait.

He received numerous awards for his service including the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.

Miltenberger gave the invocation for Tuesday’s event, and called on the community and service members to remember those who are struggling since returning home.

“It’s very important to us that you know you’re not alone,” Miltenberger said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Timothy Pennartz served more than 21 years in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger infantryman with duties in Haiti, the Middle East, South Korea and other locations.

He earned the Bronze Star three times and the Meritorious Service Medal five times among his numerous accolades, and helped establish the DeGlopper Air Assault School.

Master Sgt. Federico “Fred” Rojas, Jr.’s 26-year career in the U.S. Air Force took him to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. He was serving in Germany during the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He earned a long list of honors including the Air Force Commendation Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Since retiring, Rojas has continued to serve as a veterans advocate, helping others navigate the Veterans Administration system.

“We do what we do because we love to serve and love to help others,” Rojas said.

For information on how to get a banner, email VFW Post 9550 at vfwpost9550@gmail.com or log onto the post’s Facebook page. Bricks can be ordered by completing an online form at centervilleohio.gov/veteransbricks.