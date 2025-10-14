Breaking: New buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

New buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

A new buffet featuring hibachi, sushi, dim sum, seafood and a build-your-own noodle bar is open near the Dayton Mall.

Yami Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet is located at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., across from Poelking Lanes.

The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet.

Cost for the lunch buffet is:

  • Kids (3-6): $6.99
  • Kids (7-10): $8.99
  • Adults: $14.99
  • Seniors/Military/First Responders: $13.49
The dinner buffet is:

  • Kids (3-6): $7.99
  • Kids (7-10): $11.99
  • Adults: $20.99
  • Seniors/Military/First Responders: $18.49

Prices are more expensive for the Friday/Saturday dinner and on Sunday. Additional items such as crab legs are available at this time.

Yami Grill is open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

