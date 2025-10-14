New buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet.

Cost for the lunch buffet is:

Kids (3-6): $6.99

Kids (7-10): $8.99

Adults: $14.99

Seniors/Military/First Responders: $13.49

The dinner buffet is:

Kids (3-6): $7.99

Kids (7-10): $11.99

Adults: $20.99

Seniors/Military/First Responders: $18.49

Prices are more expensive for the Friday/Saturday dinner and on Sunday. Additional items such as crab legs are available at this time.

Yami Grill is open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.