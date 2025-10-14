New buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

A new buffet featuring hibachi, sushi, dim sum, seafood and a build-your-own noodle bar is open near the Dayton Mall.
Yami Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet is located at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., across from Poelking Lanes.
The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet.
Cost for the lunch buffet is:
- Kids (3-6): $6.99
- Kids (7-10): $8.99
- Adults: $14.99
- Seniors/Military/First Responders: $13.49
The dinner buffet is:
- Kids (3-6): $7.99
- Kids (7-10): $11.99
- Adults: $20.99
- Seniors/Military/First Responders: $18.49
Prices are more expensive for the Friday/Saturday dinner and on Sunday. Additional items such as crab legs are available at this time.
Yami Grill is open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
